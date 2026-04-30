Bombay High Court rejects ₹1,524cr GST on Tata Sons
Business
Big win for Tata Sons! The Bombay High Court has thrown out a massive ₹1,524 crore GST demand linked to their arbitration dispute with NTT Docomo.
Tax officials wanted to treat the damages paid as a taxable service, but the court said paying up after an arbitration isn't the same as providing a service.
It's just following the court's order.
Ruling limits GST on arbitration payments
This decision could set a helpful precedent for other companies dealing with international disputes.
The court made it clear: not every payment after a legal fight counts as "supply of service" for GST.
That means less risk of surprise taxes on future arbitration settlements, a relief for businesses navigating global deals.