Bombay High Court rejects ₹1,524cr GST on Tata Sons Business Apr 30, 2026

Big win for Tata Sons! The Bombay High Court has thrown out a massive ₹1,524 crore GST demand linked to their arbitration dispute with NTT Docomo.

Tax officials wanted to treat the damages paid as a taxable service, but the court said paying up after an arbitration isn't the same as providing a service.

It's just following the court's order.