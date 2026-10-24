Bombay High Court tells EPFO to process higher EPS pensions

Big news for private sector employees: The Bombay High Court just told the EPFO to process requests for higher pensions under the Employees's Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995.

Basically, eligible employees who had contributed to their PF on actual salaries above the statutory ceiling can seek a higher pension,

EPFO cannot use internal trust rules to deny you a bigger pension anymore.

The court wants these applications handled within eight weeks, a relief for many who have been waiting.