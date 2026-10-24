Bombay High Court tells EPFO to process higher EPS pensions
Big news for private sector employees: The Bombay High Court just told the EPFO to process requests for higher pensions under the Employees's Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995.
Basically, eligible employees who had contributed to their PF on actual salaries above the statutory ceiling can seek a higher pension,
EPFO cannot use internal trust rules to deny you a bigger pension anymore.
The court wants these applications handled within eight weeks, a relief for many who have been waiting.
Internal rules cannot block pension claims
This ruling means internal company rules cannot block your right to a fair pension if you have paid in extra.
It lines up with what the Supreme Court said earlier: your statutory rights come first.
For young professionals thinking long-term, it is a solid win: if you have contributed above the limit, you may get what is due when it is time to retire, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions and other requirements.