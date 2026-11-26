Tata Sons is in the middle of a big legal tussle over bringing back N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman, and it might just change the rules for corporate governance across India.

The Bombay High Court is set to hear the case on November 27, right before a key board meeting about Tata Sons's plan to go public.

At the center of it all is Article 121, a rule that says major board decisions need special approval votes.