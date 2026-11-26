Bombay High Court will hear Tata Sons Article 121 dispute
Tata Sons is in the middle of a big legal tussle over bringing back N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman, and it might just change the rules for corporate governance across India.
The Bombay High Court is set to hear the case on November 27, right before a key board meeting about Tata Sons's plan to go public.
At the center of it all is Article 121, a rule that says major board decisions need special approval votes.
Tata trusts challenge N Chandrasekaran reappointment
Two major Tata trusts are challenging Chandrasekaran's reappointment, saying the board didn't follow Article 121 properly.
Legal experts point out that how this plays out could affect how other big Indian companies handle their own decision-making rules.
Plus, with Tata Sons eyeing a stock market debut, everyone's watching to see what this means for future listings and company leadership in India.