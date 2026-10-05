Bond yields slip, Brent tops $101 and US jobs miss
Business
Bond yields slipped a bit this week as oil prices cooled off. Brent crude traded above $101, thanks to more exports from West Asia.
On top of that, the US job market underperformed, with only 29,000 new jobs in September instead of the expected 90,000.
These shifts have made investors extra watchful.
US Fed likely to hold rates
With weak US job numbers, there's now an 80% chance the US Fed won't hike rates in October.
All eyes are also on the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision on October 7, where a small rate hike is rumored.
Meanwhile, Indian states plan to borrow ₹3.61 lakh crore through long-term bonds over the next six months.
The rupee saw a slight boost against the US dollar as markets reacted to all this news.