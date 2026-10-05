Bond yields slip, Brent tops $101 and US jobs miss

With weak US job numbers, there's now an 80% chance the US Fed won't hike rates in October.

All eyes are also on the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision on October 7, where a small rate hike is rumored.

Meanwhile, Indian states plan to borrow ₹3.61 lakh crore through long-term bonds over the next six months.

The rupee saw a slight boost against the US dollar as markets reacted to all this news.