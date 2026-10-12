Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO ₹558-₹586 seeks up to ₹2,533.66cr from shareholders
Bonfiglioli Transmissions is launching its IPO soon, with shares priced between ₹558 and ₹586 each.
The company plans to raise up to ₹2,533.66 crore by selling 4.32 crore existing shares, so no new shares are being issued this time.
You can apply between October 15 and October 19 if you're interested.
Lot 25 shares ₹14,650 Institutional50%/Retail35%/HighNetWorth15%
Each lot has 25 shares, so the minimum investment comes to ₹14,650.
50% of the IPO is set aside for big institutional investors, while retail investors like you get 35%, and high-net-worth individuals have a 15% share.
Allotment timeline Oct21-23 managers AxisCapital/BNPParibas/ICICISecurities/JefferiesIndia
Share allotment will be finalized on October 21, with shares showing up in your account by October 22 if you get lucky.
The stock is expected to list on exchanges on October 23.
The issue is being managed by Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities, and Jefferies India.