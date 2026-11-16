Boris Vujcic warns AI and sovereign debt threaten eurozone stability
The European Central Bank's vice president, Boris Vujcic, is warning that both artificial intelligence (AI) and sovereign debt worries are becoming real risks for the euro zone's financial stability.
He is especially concerned about how fast AI is growing, with new cybersecurity threats popping up, and how higher borrowing costs could make it tough for some eurozone countries to manage their debts.
US tech $5.5T financing fuels competition
Vujcic says AI is not just about cool new tech: it is changing how money moves in markets, making things more unpredictable.
With big US tech companies needing $5.5 trillion in financing by 2030, public and private borrowers might have to compete for funding.
That could mean more volatility and tougher times ahead for countries already struggling with debt.