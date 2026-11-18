Bosch may sell part of Indian tech arm to TCS
Bosch, the well-known German engineering company, is thinking about selling part of its Indian tech arm to one of its prospective suitors, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
If this deal happens, around 3,000 Bosch employees in India could join TCS.
It's all about cutting costs and staying efficient, a move that's becoming pretty common as global companies look for smarter ways to manage their tech operations.
Multinationals shift tech teams to India
Bosch's Bengaluru-based tech unit has been a big player since 1997 and is key to their worldwide work.
Other big names like Best Buy and Porsche have also shifted their tech teams to Indian IT firms recently.
For TCS and others, these deals mean more skilled talent and steady business, while multinationals get leaner and save money, something a lot of companies are focusing on right now as they rethink their tech budgets.