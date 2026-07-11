Boston College finds AI displacing tech workers 55 and older
Business
A new study from Boston College shows that older workers in tech-heavy jobs are being pushed out by AI, and not just retiring early.
Since ChatGPT launched in 2022, people 55 and older working as programmers, accountants, and tax preparers have seen a big spike in job losses.
AI-exposed job exits lead to unemployment
Unlike before, these job exits aren't leading to retirement but straight to unemployment.
The study found that AI-exposed jobs saw job exits jump by more than 25% for computer programmers and 22% for accountants and auditors, while manual jobs barely changed.
The researchers say this shift could mean more older workers need retraining or support as AI keeps changing the workplace.