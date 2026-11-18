Botsync raises $11 million to expand robots to Australia, US.
Botsync, a Singapore-based robotics startup, just raised $11 million to help bring its autonomous robots and smart factory software to more countries.
With fresh backing from IvyCap Ventures, Capital 2B, and AppWorks, Botsync is gearing up to launch in Australia and the US while also improving MAG reliability and its SyncOS platform with tools for throughput optimization, predictive maintenance, and operational analytics.
Botsync to boost India engineering team
Since starting in 2019, Botsync has worked on more than 70 projects across six countries for big names like Caterpillar and Nestle.
This new funding will also boost its engineering team in India, right as India's robotics scene is heating up under the National Manufacturing Mission.
More than just business growth, Botsync's expansion could help shape how automation takes off in factories both in India and worldwide.