BP announces $6 billion bond buyback to reduce debt
BP just announced it's buying back up to $6 billion worth of its own bonds.
Basically, this means the company is using some of its cash to pay off debt early, hoping to keep its finances steady while oil prices bounce around.
The buyback covers 16 different bond series, especially those maturing after 2030.
BP cuts net debt to $13.9bn
This is all part of BP's plan to get smarter about managing debt, a big focus for CEO Meg O'Neill.
The company recently cut its net debt down to $13.9 billion, hitting that goal a year ahead of schedule.
After the company reset its strategy in 2025 following an ill-fated push into renewables, BP now wants to build up financial strength and stay ready for whatever the energy market throws next.