BP to cut about 700 nonfrontline employees worldwide amid restructuring
Business
BP plans to cut about 700 nonfrontline employees worldwide, almost 8% of its nonfrontline production and operations staff, as part of a major restructuring.
The move aims to make the company leaner, pay down debt, and boost profits.
This shift comes after an internal email confirmed the news.
BP frontline staff spared after overhaul
If you're on the ground (think operators, technicians, or maintenance crews), you're not affected by these cuts.
The changes follow CEO Meg O'Neill's recent overhaul, which also saw BP streamline its business from three segments to just two (upstream and downstream).
BP says it's all about building "a simpler, stronger, more valuable BP" as it shifts focus back to its core oil and gas business.