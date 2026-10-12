BP withdraws from World Petroleum Council Energy Congress in Riyadh
Business
BP has pulled out of the big World Petroleum Council Energy Congress in Riyadh after recent missile strikes hit the city's airport, leaving 13 dead and over 300 injured.
Even with these attacks, organizers are still going ahead with the conference at a convention center about 10km from the airport.
ExxonMobil TotalEnergies Shell CEOs skip conference
BP's withdrawal and the CEOs of ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, and Shell have all decided to skip the event.
Shell declined to comment, while others stayed silent, showing just how tough it is for global energy companies to operate when things get unstable.