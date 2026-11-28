The goal? To boost BPCL's refining power, help India rely less on imported polymers, and keep up with rising demand for chemicals.

BPCL plans to fund the project through a mix of equity and debt (up to ₹44,330 crore has already been cleared by the board for its subsidiary).

Subject to government, statutory, and regulatory approvals, operations are expected to kick off by July 2032, supporting downstream chemical and polymer industries.