BPCL plans ₹9,000cr bond sale after nearly 4 years
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is gearing up for its first big bond sale after a gap of nearly four years, aiming to raise ₹9,000 crore.
The bonds will likely come out in phases and are expected to wrap up by December 2026, each with a tenure of around five years.
It's a pretty major move for the state-owned oil giant as it looks to boost its financial muscle.
BPCL AAA bonds support ₹30,000cr spending
The money raised will help BPCL fund some hefty projects (think refinery expansion and petrochemical projects) with annual spending plans of up to ₹30,000 crore over the next few years.
These bonds have AAA ratings, showing just how important BPCL is on India's energy scene.
Fun fact: the company currently has zero outstanding bonds after its last debt matured in October.