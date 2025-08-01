BPCL's stock falls 2% post profit and revenue dip
Bharat Petroleum's stock dropped 2% to ₹322.70 on Friday, landing it among the biggest losers on the Nifty Next 50.
The fall came right after BPCL posted underwhelming results for FY24-25, with both revenue and profit taking a noticeable hit compared to last year.
Still, the company tried to keep shareholders happy with dividends and a bonus issue.
Final dividend of ₹5 per share
For FY25, BPCL's revenue dipped to ₹4.4 lakh crore (from ₹4.48 lakh crore last year), while net profit was nearly halved at ₹12,014 crore versus over ₹25,793 crore before—so earnings per share also took a dive.
On the bright side, Q4 net profit actually rose slightly from last quarter despite lower revenue.
BPCL announced a final dividend of ₹5 per share and highlighted its recent sustainability efforts in its annual report.
Even with the tough year, analysts are still hopeful about BPCL's long-term future.