ONGC's stock sinks 2% after posting lower profits for FY25
ONGC's stock fell 2.22% to ₹235.66 on Friday's session, landing it among the top losers on the NIFTY 50.
The dip came right after the company posted lower profits for FY25—even though its overall revenue actually went up—leaving investors a bit disappointed.
Revenue up, but net profit down
For FY24, ONGC's revenue hit ₹5.91 lakh crore, but net profit was ₹54,704 crore compared to the previous year's (FY23) ₹32,743 crore.
Earnings per share also slid from ₹39.13 to ₹28.80.
In Q4 alone, ONGC made a net profit of ₹8,217 crore and announced another interim dividend of ₹5 per share (on top of last November's ₹6), hoping to keep shareholders in good spirits despite the weaker results.
