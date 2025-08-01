ONGC's stock sinks 2% after posting lower profits for FY25

Revenue up, but net profit down

For FY24, ONGC's revenue hit ₹5.91 lakh crore, but net profit was ₹54,704 crore compared to the previous year's (FY23) ₹32,743 crore.

Earnings per share also slid from ₹39.13 to ₹28.80.

In Q4 alone, ONGC made a net profit of ₹8,217 crore and announced another interim dividend of ₹5 per share (on top of last November's ₹6), hoping to keep shareholders in good spirits despite the weaker results.

