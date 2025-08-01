Next Article
Why are Infosys shares falling despite bonus issue, dividend announcement
Infosys shares dropped 1.12% to ₹1,492.10 on Friday, despite a surge in trading—over 14 lakh shares changed hands by mid-morning.
So, lots of action but the price still dipped, thanks to shifting investor moods.
Bonus shares, dividends
Infosys actually posted solid numbers this quarter: revenue jumped to ₹42,279 crore and profits rose too.
The company's also been rewarding investors with dividends and bonus shares—showing they're serious about keeping shareholders happy—even if the market isn't cheering right now.