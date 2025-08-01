Next Article
Eicher Motors shares gain after posting strong Q1 FY26 results
Eicher Motors, the company behind Royal Enfield bikes, saw its stock climb nearly 4% after posting solid Q1 FY26 numbers.
Net profit hit ₹1,205 crore—up 9.4% from last year—while revenue jumped almost 15% to over ₹5,000 crore.
The company's operating profits also got a healthy boost.
Royal Enfield drove much of this growth, selling 2.6 lakh bikes (up 15%).
Even with higher costs, Eicher improved its profit margin.
Analysts are split: some raised their target price seeing strong sales and new models like the Classic and Hunter; others worry about future margins.
Still, investors seem upbeat as shares traded at ₹5,568.