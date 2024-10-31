BPL Group founder TPG Nambiar passes away at 94
TPG Nambiar, the founder of Indian electronics company BPL Group, has died. He was 94. His death was confirmed by family members today. Nambiar had been unwell for a while and breathed his last in the morning. A family member told PTI that "he died at home at about 10:15 am."
Nambiar's son-in-law and political figures mourn his demise
Nambiar, also known as TPG, was the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to express his sorrow. He wrote, "It is with great sadness that I inform all about the passing away of my father-in-law TPG Nambiar, Chairman BPL Group." He hailed Nambiar as a true visionary who built one of India's most trusted consumer brands.
Yediyurappa remembers Nambiar's contributions to Indian electronics industry
Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also mourned Nambiar's death. He was saddened by the loss of a long-time acquaintance and founder of the iconic BPL brand. Yediyurappa said, "Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered." He offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, noting Nambiar's immense contribution to India's electronics industry.