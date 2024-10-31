Summarize Simplifying... In short TPG Nambiar, the founder of BPL Group and father-in-law of BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has passed away at 94.

Known for his significant contributions to India's electronics industry, Nambiar's legacy is remembered by many, including former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

His death marks the end of an era for one of India's most trusted consumer brands.

Nambiar had been unwell for a while

BPL Group founder TPG Nambiar passes away at 94

By Mudit Dube 04:49 pm Oct 31, 2024

What's the story TPG Nambiar, the founder of Indian electronics company BPL Group, has died. He was 94. His death was confirmed by family members today. Nambiar had been unwell for a while and breathed his last in the morning. A family member told PTI that "he died at home at about 10:15 am."

Tributes

Nambiar's son-in-law and political figures mourn his demise

Nambiar, also known as TPG, was the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to express his sorrow. He wrote, "It is with great sadness that I inform all about the passing away of my father-in-law TPG Nambiar, Chairman BPL Group." He hailed Nambiar as a true visionary who built one of India's most trusted consumer brands.

Legacy

Yediyurappa remembers Nambiar's contributions to Indian electronics industry

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also mourned Nambiar's death. He was saddened by the loss of a long-time acquaintance and founder of the iconic BPL brand. Yediyurappa said, "Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered." He offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, noting Nambiar's immense contribution to India's electronics industry.