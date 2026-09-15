Brainbees Solutions shares rise nearly 7% to ₹189.60 on BSE
Business
Brainbees Solutions, the company behind FirstCry, saw its shares rise nearly 7% on Tuesday.
This comes after a tough year (shares are still down 36.94% since January and have dropped 12.18% in the last month), but Tuesday brought a surge in trading and an intraday high of ₹189.60 on the BSE.
Brainbees Solutions profit dips, revenue jumps
The stock has been on a rollercoaster, peaking at ₹406.05 last September before sliding to ₹161.60 just days ago, a nearly 20% dip over six months.
While net profit dipped slightly this quarter (₹678.43 crore vs. ₹680.42 crore last quarter), revenue actually jumped from ₹8.72 crore to ₹21.59 crore.
Still, earnings per share fell to ₹0.41 from ₹0.61, showing how unpredictable things have been for Brainbees lately as investors react to these ups and downs.