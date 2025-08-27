Brazil considers legal action over US tariffs

Tariffs could push Brazil to trade more in local currencies

These tariffs are straining US-Brazil relations and could shake up global trade—especially as Brazil talks about trading more in local currencies instead of dollars.

Thanks to a new anti-coercion law passed in 2025, Brazil now has options to hit back with its own trade restrictions, all within international rules.

This clash could push both countries—and maybe others—to rethink how they do business together.