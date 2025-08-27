Brazil considers legal action over US tariffs
Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad is considering legal action after the US slapped a hefty 50% tariff on Brazilian goods this year.
The move, made under emergency powers by the Trump administration, targets Brazil's exports and comes amid tensions over how Brazil handled former President Bolsonaro's prosecution.
Haddad also pointed out that using the US dollar as a political tool could backfire for America in the long run.
Tariffs could push Brazil to trade more in local currencies
These tariffs are straining US-Brazil relations and could shake up global trade—especially as Brazil talks about trading more in local currencies instead of dollars.
Thanks to a new anti-coercion law passed in 2025, Brazil now has options to hit back with its own trade restrictions, all within international rules.
This clash could push both countries—and maybe others—to rethink how they do business together.