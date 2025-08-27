Zupee stops real-money games to comply with India's online gaming law Business Aug 27, 2025

Zupee, one of India's biggest gaming platforms, has stopped all real-money games to follow the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The law bans paid gaming nationwide.

Zupee isn't taking new deposits and is helping users withdraw their balances right away.

The company says it won't fight the law and wants to work with policymakers to support gaming in India.