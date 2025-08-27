Zupee stops real-money games to comply with India's online gaming law
Zupee, one of India's biggest gaming platforms, has stopped all real-money games to follow the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The law bans paid gaming nationwide.
Zupee isn't taking new deposits and is helping users withdraw their balances right away.
The company says it won't fight the law and wants to work with policymakers to support gaming in India.
Shift to free-to-play social games
Now, Zupee is focusing on free-to-play social games inspired by Indian culture—like Ludo and Snakes & Ladders.
CEO Dilsher Singh Malhi described this as an opportunity to build more inclusive digital experiences that bring people together, following the discontinuation of cash prize formats.
Other platforms are making similar moves
The 2025 Act aims to reduce gambling harm by banning money-based online games.
With other big names like Dream11 making similar moves, India's gaming scene is shifting toward safer, community-driven play.