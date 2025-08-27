Scottish trial shows 4-day week boosts morale, mental health
A recent four-day, 32-hour workweek trial in two Scottish public bodies showed big wins for both employees and employers.
Staff at Accountant in Bankruptcy and South of Scotland Enterprise reported a huge boost in morale—98% of staff judged morale and motivation to have improved.
Psychological sick days dropped by over 25%, and at Accountant in Bankruptcy, mental health improved by 18%, while satisfaction with work-life balance at one agency soared from just 4% to 84% within nine months.
'Life-changing' for employees with caregiving duties
Employees with caregiving duties described the shift as "life-changing." Staggered days off meant services kept running smoothly, with productivity increasing.
South Cambridgeshire District Council became the UK's first council to permanently switch to a four-day week this July after their own successful trial.
Job applications jump by 120%
South Cambridgeshire's four-day week led to job applications jumping over 120% and agency staff costs falling nearly £400,000 a year.
The takeaway? Shorter weeks can make public sector jobs more attractive without sacrificing results—or well-being.