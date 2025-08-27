Scottish trial shows 4-day week boosts morale, mental health Business Aug 27, 2025

A recent four-day, 32-hour workweek trial in two Scottish public bodies showed big wins for both employees and employers.

Staff at Accountant in Bankruptcy and South of Scotland Enterprise reported a huge boost in morale—98% of staff judged morale and motivation to have improved.

Psychological sick days dropped by over 25%, and at Accountant in Bankruptcy, mental health improved by 18%, while satisfaction with work-life balance at one agency soared from just 4% to 84% within nine months.