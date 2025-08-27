Next Article
Russian oil imports steady at 1.6 million barrels per day
India's Russian oil imports held steady at 1.6 million barrels per day in August, matching July's numbers—even after the US started talking about new sanctions.
This steady flow comes after a drop from June's peak and mostly reflects deals signed before the latest sanction threats, according to data firm Kpler.
UAE oil imports jump 55% in August
While Russian oil remains nearly 40% of India's imports (thanks to its lower price), India is also branching out—oil from the UAE jumped 55% in August.
State-run refiners are exploring more options, but for now, Russian crude stays at the heart of India's energy game because it's affordable and reliable.