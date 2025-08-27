Next Article
India, US in talks after 50% tariff on exports
India and the US are in talks after the US slapped a 50% tariff on most Indian exports starting this week.
Indian officials aren't too worried, saying the country's wide range of exports should help cushion the impact.
Both sides seem focused on finding a fix through ongoing discussions.
Indian government sources urge exporters not to panic
Indian government sources are calling this tariff a temporary hurdle and urge exporters not to panic. They see it as just another phase in their long-term relationship with the US.
Open communication is being highlighted as key, with both countries aiming to keep their trade ties strong while they work things out.