Brazil files WTO complaint over US extra tariffs on exports
Business
Brazil just called out the US at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for slapping extra tariffs on its exports.
Filed on July 30, the complaint argues that these new charges, like a 25% tariff on most goods and a 12.5% tariff tied to forced labor claims, break global trade rules.
Brazil cites GATT, triggers 60-Day talks
These tariffs came after US investigations into forced labor and industrial overcapacity, affecting Brazil.
Brazil says this move goes against key trade agreements (like GATT 1994), and now both sides have up to 60 days to talk it out before things get more serious at the WTO.