Brazil takes US to WTO over Trump-era 25% tariffs
Business
Brazil is taking on the US at the World Trade Organization, challenging tariffs set during Donald Trump's presidency (think a 25% tax on some Brazilian goods and extra duties up to 12.5%).
Brazil says these tariffs break global trade rules and just aren't fair.
Brazil seeks talks with US.
Brazil prefers working things out through official channels instead of starting a trade war, especially since similar disputes have popped up before.
Now, both countries have 60 days to try and talk it out; if they can't agree, a WTO panel steps in.
The outcome could push the US to change its policies (might even shape how future trade fights are handled worldwide).