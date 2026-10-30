Brent above $115 as U.S.-Iran tensions spark US strike fears
Business
Oil prices are climbing again, with Brent crude staying above $115 a barrel after fresh U.S.-Iran tensions.
Fears of a possible US strike on Iran, with traders worried about energy supply disruptions and more regional instability.
Tech stocks drop nearly $600 billion
It wasn't just oil making headlines: global tech stocks took a big hit, losing nearly $600 billion in value after disappointing results from giants like Alphabet and ServiceNow.
Concerns about how AI might shake up established business models added to the uncertainty for investors.