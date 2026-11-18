Brent above $93 and WTI at $86.01 after U.S.-Iran strikes
Oil prices are staying high, with Brent crude above $93 a barrel, as clashes between the US and Iran pick up.
After the US struck an Iranian missile site in response to alleged attacks, worries about oil supply disruptions nudged US WTI prices up slightly to $86.01 a barrel.
Iran threatens retaliation amid Hormuz tensions
The conflict is focused around the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil shipments.
Iran has threatened retaliation after strikes on Bahrain and drone incidents in Kuwait, raising concerns for maritime safety, especially after an attack on the MT TARA GAS.
Meanwhile, Qatar is trying to mediate between both sides, but big disagreements remain and things are still tense.