Brent at $108 as President Trump weighs Iranian transit proposal Business Apr 28, 2026

Oil prices just shot up to $108 a barrel for Brent crude, while WTI is near $97, thanks to rising tensions between the US and Iran.

President Trump is considering an Iranian proposal that could calm things down, mainly by lifting the blockade, creating a new legal framework for transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and guaranteeing no future military attack.

But for now, the situation has everyone on edge, especially since the crucial Strait of Hormuz is near-zero, making it harder for oil and gas shipments to get through.