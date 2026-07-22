Brent crude at $91 amid Houthi threats, US warning

Brent crude oil just climbed to $91 a barrel, the highest in two months, after things got tense in West Asia.

Yemen's Houthi rebels are threatening to block shipping routes in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait, even telling shipowners not to dock at Saudi ports.

The US isn't taking it lightly, with President Trump warning there will be retaliation if shipping is disrupted and mentioning possible strikes on a suspected Iranian nuclear site.