Brent crude jumps to $98 after Houthis hit Saudi facilities
Business
Brent crude oil prices shot up to $98 a barrel on Tuesday after the Houthis attacked energy facilities and cities in Saudi Arabia, injuring more than 70 people.
The strikes have everyone worried about possible disruptions to oil supplies and shipping routes across the Gulf.
WTI hits $92.42 amid Gulf tensions
This jump in prices comes as tensions rise across the Gulf, following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear program.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also climbed to $92.42 a barrel.
With fears of more retaliation and threats to vital trade routes, global markets are on edge about what could come next for oil and for everyone who depends on it.