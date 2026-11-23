Brent crude near $92 despite West Asia tensions, shipments uninterrupted
Brent crude oil is sticking around $92 a barrel, even with ongoing tensions in West Asia. The US oil price is also steady near $83.
Despite frequent tanker attacks in the busy Strait of Hormuz, oil shipments haven't been interrupted.
Iran attacks US bases, Qatar mediates
Iran fired missiles and drones at US bases over the weekend, saying it was payback for airspace violations.
The US denied Iran's claim about US forces firing a missile at an F-16 over the Gulf.
Meanwhile, diplomats are still talking. Qatar sent a team to Tehran to help ease the nearly yearlong conflict, but President Trump isn't happy with how talks are going so far.