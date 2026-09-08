Brent crude nears $100 as Houthi-linked strikes disrupt Saudi operations
Business
Oil prices are climbing fast, with Brent crude nearing $100 a barrel after attacks on Saudi facilities left more than 70 people injured and disrupted operations.
The strikes, linked to Iran-aligned Houthis, have sparked worries about more trouble in the region.
US gasoline hits record $4.15
Gas prices in the US just hit a record $4.15 per gallon for Labor Day, making road trips pricier and adding to inflation concerns.
Stock markets took a hit too (the Dow dropped 641 points) as fears grow that higher oil costs could push up interest rates soon.
Some experts even warn that if these disruptions keep up, oil could ultimately reach $120 a barrel if the conflict in the Middle East continues to prolong shipping disruptions.