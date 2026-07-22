Brent crude reaches $92.09 as Gulf tensions drive oil higher
Business
Oil prices are on the rise again: Brent crude just hit $92.09 a barrel, its highest in over a month, and US oil (WTI) is up too.
The main reason? Tensions are spiking in the Gulf region, which plays a huge role in getting oil to the rest of the world.
Iran attacks 2 tankers in Hormuz
Iran recently attacked and stopped two oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a super important route where about 20% of global oil transited before the war.
Iran says these ships weren't following rules, but this move is seen as pushback against the US and its allies after months of rising conflict.
All this drama could mean more instability for both the region and global energy prices.