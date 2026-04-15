Brent crude rises to $95 after Trump mentions Iran talks
Business
Brent crude prices ticked up to $95 after some movement in U.S.-Iran negotiations, with President Trump mentioning that talks are slow but a second round is likely.
While Brent futures went up a bit, WTI prices dipped slightly, showing just how sensitive the market is to news from these discussions.
Singapore fuel prices top $290
The Iran conflict has already led to big drops in global oil supply and projected demand contraction, like when tanker traffic was restricted in the Strait of Hormuz and prices surged to around $150 a barrel.
Now, even Singapore's fuel prices are hitting new highs (over $290 for diesel and jet fuel), all because everyone's watching what happens next between the US and Iran.