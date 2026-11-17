Brent crude slips below $92 as Middle East shipments recover
Brent crude oil just slipped below $92 a barrel, thanks to a rebound in global oil supply.
Shipments from the Middle East, including through the key Strait of Hormuz, are almost back to normal after recent disruptions, which has helped ease worries about shortages even though tanker attacks are still happening.
IEA reports 1.7 million bpd surplus
The International Energy Agency (IEA) says there's now more oil than the world needs, with supply beating demand by 1.7 million barrels a day this quarter.
Goldman Sachs thinks this surplus will last until 2027, predicting Brent prices could average $88 next year and fall further after that.