Brent near $106 as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet
Business
Oil prices are holding steady as everyone waits to see what happens at the big meeting between China's President Xi and US President Trump in Beijing.
Brent crude is just under $106 a barrel, down a bit from yesterday, and Trump has made it clear he'll focus more on trade than the Middle East during these talks.
Strait of Hormuz oil flows cut
Meanwhile, conflict in the Middle East has seriously disrupted oil flows, especially through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, with nearly six million fewer barrels moving each day since late February.
On top of that, Iran's exports have dropped further due to a US naval blockade, and with a US waiver on Russian oil imports set to expire soon, countries like India could feel the impact.