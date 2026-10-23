Brent nears 3rd straight weekly gain as oil hits $113.82
Business
Oil prices just hit $113.82 a barrel, the highest since May, thanks to fresh worries about supply disruptions.
Ongoing Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and a pipeline shutdown in Libya have markets on edge, pushing Brent crude toward its third straight week of gains.
Saudi Arabia partially evacuates oil headquarters
Saudi Arabia had to evacuate part of its main oil headquarters after more Houthi strikes, raising big questions about the safety of key supply routes.
Meanwhile, Libya is dealing with lower output from major oil fields due to pipeline issues.
To complicate things further, Russia might restart talks with Ukraine, but uncertainty around sanctions and conflict keeps energy markets nervous.
All this adds up to a pretty wild ride for global oil prices right now.