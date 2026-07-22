Brent nears $92 as Trump refuses Iran talks, threatens strikes
Business
Oil prices are climbing fast: Brent crude is close to $92 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate just topped $85.
This comes after President Trump said he won't talk with Iran for now and threatened strikes on a suspected nuclear site, which has made global markets pretty uneasy.
US military hits Iranian targets
The US military has been hitting Iranian targets for 11 days straight to keep shipping safe in the Strait of Hormuz, but attacks on tankers and threats from Houthi rebels have already disrupted oil routes.
Some ships are rerouting or pausing travel, and even Kazakhstan's exports have taken a hit after pipeline attacks.
If this tension keeps up, analysts say oil could go over $100 a barrel by the end of the year.