Brent nears $94.20 after Saudi oil attacks, Hormuz mine reports
Oil prices are climbing again, with Brent crude almost touching $94.20 a barrel after attacks on Saudi oil facilities and reports of ships hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
These incidents have spooked the market, pushing prices up.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is also on the rise, sitting around $84 a barrel.
Ruwais restrictions raise oil shipping risk
Tensions in the Gulf are making oil transport riskier, especially with new restrictions near big export hubs like Ruwais in the United Arab Emirates.
Iranian officials say some ships sailing off-route have hit naval mines, adding to supply worries.
All this shows just how fragile global oil supplies can be, even as US stockpiles grow.