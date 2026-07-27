Brian Armstrong says crypto and AI should team up
Brian Armstrong, Coinbase's CEO, isn't impressed with crypto startups suddenly rebranding themselves as AI companies.
He calls it "scarcity thinking" and says blockchain is actually a key foundation for AI, kind of like electricity or the internet.
Armstrong believes crypto and AI should team up instead of compete, especially since cryptocurrency helps power things like autonomous software agents that can make real-time transactions.
Coinbase launched agent accounts, experts worry
Coinbase is leading the way in "Agentic Finance" (AiFi), using its Base blockchain, x402 protocol, and Circle Internet's USDC stablecoin to enable payments handled by AI agents.
It launched special accounts for these agents in June and would let business users accept such payments.
Still, some experts worry about letting untested AI handle financial assets so quickly without solid reputation systems in place.