BRICS Business Forum 2026 begins in New Delhi, ministers speak
The BRICS Business Forum 2026 just started in New Delhi, bringing together business leaders and policymakers from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
With BRICS Business Council Chair Jai Shroff opening the event and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal among the speakers at the forum, the focus is on big topics like trade, tech innovation, investment, and sustainable growth.
The forum also gives member governments fresh policy ideas from the BRICS Business Council.
Jai Shroff outlines India's BRICS priorities
Jai Shroff, chair of the BRICS Business Council, shared that India's main priorities this year are resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability.
He wants everyone to see BRICS as a connected economic network, where countries share resources and technology to boost each other.
The discussions include improving global supply chains and supporting small businesses; all recommendations will help shape talks at the leaders' summit starting September 12.