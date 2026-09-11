BRICS Business Forum 2026 begins in New Delhi, ministers speak

The BRICS Business Forum 2026 just started in New Delhi, bringing together business leaders and policymakers from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

With BRICS Business Council Chair Jai Shroff opening the event and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal among the speakers at the forum, the focus is on big topics like trade, tech innovation, investment, and sustainable growth.

The forum also gives member governments fresh policy ideas from the BRICS Business Council.