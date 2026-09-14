BRICS+ expands, opening local currency trade for India and partners

India already trades a lot with Russia using local currency. With the new BRICS+ group, more countries like Iran and Ethiopia could do the same.

Some might settle more than half their trade this way. But for this to really work smoothly across all members, they will need to team up on things like payment systems and making sure their currencies are easy to exchange.

Overall? It is a pretty promising chance for India (and its BRICS+ buddies) to level up in global trade.