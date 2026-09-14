BRICS+ expands, opening local currency trade for India and partners
BRICS just got bigger, with a wider BRICS+ network of 10 participating nations and 10 partner economies.
For India, this means almost 40% of its trade with the wider BRICS+ network could now happen in local currencies, a big step that could make trading cheaper and less risky when it comes to currency ups and downs.
BRICS+ partners need payment systems coordination
India already trades a lot with Russia using local currency. With the new BRICS+ group, more countries like Iran and Ethiopia could do the same.
Some might settle more than half their trade this way. But for this to really work smoothly across all members, they will need to team up on things like payment systems and making sure their currencies are easy to exchange.
Overall? It is a pretty promising chance for India (and its BRICS+ buddies) to level up in global trade.