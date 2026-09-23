BRICS launches 2 working groups to shape global tax rules
BRICS just launched two working groups: one on international taxation and transfer pricing and another on revenue statistics.
Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a meeting in New Delhi, these groups are all about helping BRICS countries have a stronger say as global tax rules get rewritten.
Focus on transfer-pricing and revenue frameworks
The groups will continue beyond India's 2026 chairship and focus on real issues like transfer-pricing disputes and revenue frameworks that do not fit their fiscal realities that often hit developing countries hardest.
As Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava put it, the goal is to make sure BRICS nations can work together better on things like treaty rules and audits, while also tailoring financial stats to fit their unique situations.
The hope: fairer tax systems that actually work for everyone involved.