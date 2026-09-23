BRICS launches 2 working groups to shape global tax rules

The groups will continue beyond India's 2026 chairship and focus on real issues like transfer-pricing disputes and revenue frameworks that do not fit their fiscal realities that often hit developing countries hardest.

As Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava put it, the goal is to make sure BRICS nations can work together better on things like treaty rules and audits, while also tailoring financial stats to fit their unique situations.

The hope: fairer tax systems that actually work for everyone involved.