BRICS trade ministers in Jaipur adopt Economic Partnership 2030

BRICS trade ministers just wrapped up a meeting in Jaipur, where they locked in their "Economic Partnership 2030" plan.

Their main focus? Making it easier for small businesses to get loans and join global markets by judging them on cash flow, not just collateral.

This move is part of the new Jaipur Consensus, which is aimed at studying a Brics Invoice Discounting Mechanism, and the separately adopted guiding principles for credit assessment frameworks for export-oriented MSMEs.