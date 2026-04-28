Bridgewater Associates warns AI pressures software firms and prompts layoffs Business Apr 28, 2026

AI is moving fast, and it's making life tough for traditional software companies, according to Bridgewater Associates.

The firm points out that this tech shift has already led to a 16.6% drop in the S&P 500 Software and Services Index so far this year.

Plus, as companies chase cost savings with AI, more layoffs are hitting industries like tech and finance, leaving many workers worried about job security.