Bridgewater Associates warns AI pressures software firms and prompts layoffs
AI is moving fast, and it's making life tough for traditional software companies, according to Bridgewater Associates.
The firm points out that this tech shift has already led to a 16.6% drop in the S&P 500 Software and Services Index so far this year.
Plus, as companies chase cost savings with AI, more layoffs are hitting industries like tech and finance, leaving many workers worried about job security.
Strait of Hormuz slowdowns worry investors
On top of all that, global politics aren't helping. Increased US activity in places like Venezuela and Iran is making resource competition even fiercer, while shipping slowdowns at key routes like the Strait of Hormuz are fueling worries about shortages and rising prices.
All in all, both AI disruption and geopolitical stress are keeping investors on edge right now.