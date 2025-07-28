Next Article
Brigade Hotel's IPO oversubscribed 4.5 times: Key details here
Brigade Hotel Ventures just wrapped up its IPO, and the response was big—investors put in bids for nearly 23 million shares, even though only about 5 million were available.
Shares were priced at ₹85-90, putting the company's value over ₹3,400 crore.
The money raised (about ₹760 crore) will help pay off debt and fund new projects.
Retail investors really showed up for this one, subscribing over six times their allotted shares—more than any other group. Big institutions and non-institutional investors also joined in with strong interest.
Brigade runs nine hotels across cities like Bengaluru and Chennai with global brands like Marriott and Accor, making it a key name to watch in hospitality right now.