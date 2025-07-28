Adani Total Gas posts ₹165 crore profit for Q1 FY26

CNG sales up 21%, total gas volume rises 16%

CNG sales shot up by 21%, and total gas volume rose 16%.

The company now runs 650 CNG stations across 34 cities, has nearly a million homes using its piped gas, and is rolling out over 3,800 EV charging points.

They also opened their first compressed biogas station in Haryana and teamed up with Jio-bp to speed up new fuel outlets—showing they're betting big on cleaner energy and tech upgrades.