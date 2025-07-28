Next Article
Adani Total Gas posts ₹165 crore profit for Q1 FY26
Adani Total Gas just posted a profit of ₹165 crore for Q1 FY26—a small 3.5% dip from last year—even though its revenue jumped 21% to ₹1,498 crore.
Most of this boost came from people filling up more CNG, showing strong demand despite the profit drop.
CNG sales up 21%, total gas volume rises 16%
CNG sales shot up by 21%, and total gas volume rose 16%.
The company now runs 650 CNG stations across 34 cities, has nearly a million homes using its piped gas, and is rolling out over 3,800 EV charging points.
They also opened their first compressed biogas station in Haryana and teamed up with Jio-bp to speed up new fuel outlets—showing they're betting big on cleaner energy and tech upgrades.