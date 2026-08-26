British Virgin Islands pitches BVI-India investment corridor in New Delhi
The British Virgin Islands (BVI) wants to create a dedicated BVI-India investment corridor, hoping to make it easier for businesses and investors from both places to work together.
This idea was pitched in New Delhi on August 25, 2026, as Indian companies keep expanding globally and global capital seeks access to India.
BVI eyes GIFT City, UPI model
The BVI is also exploring greater cooperation with GIFT City to talk about teaming up on financial services, cross-border legal services, and ways to protect investments.
They're especially interested in how India's UPI payments system works and see it as a model for their own digital payment upgrades.
Both sides also discussed global topics like AI and energy transition, with Lalit Bhasin saying they want stronger legal ties while respecting each country's unique rules.